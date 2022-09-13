Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Trading Up 24.9%

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 24.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Vulcan International Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
About Vulcan International
Vulcan International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber and foam products in Tennessee, the United States. The company offers mixed and uncured rubber products; firm sheet products from SBR, Nitrile, and Neoprene polymers; expanded rubber sheets; polyethylene foams; cross-linked, closed cell, and EVA co-polymer foams; and low density closed cell SBR products.
