Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
