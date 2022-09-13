Wagerr Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $2,139.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00094716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00068901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000320 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,493,783 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.