Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP) Short Interest Update

Wanderport Co. (OTCMKTS:WDRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the August 15th total of 302,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,438,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wanderport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDRP remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 465,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,081. Wanderport has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Wanderport Company Profile

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website.

