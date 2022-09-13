Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. 1,270,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,770,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

