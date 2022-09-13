Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.17. 103,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,921. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

