Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NYSE:WAVC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 7,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,323. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

