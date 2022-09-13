Wealth Architects LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.92. The stock had a trading volume of 260,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.16. The company has a market capitalization of $331.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.