Wealth Architects LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 233,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,076,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,130,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,092. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

