Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,424,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 409,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.