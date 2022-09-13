Wealth Architects LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $10.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.90. The company had a trading volume of 110,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

