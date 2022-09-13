Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,846 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 578,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $409.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

