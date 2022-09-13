Wealth Architects LLC Sells 121 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

MCD traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.53. 76,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

