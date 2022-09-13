Wealth Architects LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ IGF traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. 193,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,841. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65.

