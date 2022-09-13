Wealth Architects LLC Sells 390 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 49,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.80. 151,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.