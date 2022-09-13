Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WMLLF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,335. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

