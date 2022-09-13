Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wealth Minerals Price Performance
Shares of WMLLF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,335. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
About Wealth Minerals
