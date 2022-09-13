Wedbush Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $121.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.42.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

