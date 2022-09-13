Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Prana Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 150.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,913,000 after buying an additional 167,097 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. 684,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,924,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

