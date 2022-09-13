Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.82

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 18641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

Westaim Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 30.48, a current ratio of 30.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The company has a market cap of C$391.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

