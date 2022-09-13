Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.03

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 194227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Western Digital Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Insider Activity

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

