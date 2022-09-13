Western Standard LLC Increases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock makes up 4.0% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 254,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562,430. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

