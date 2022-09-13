Western Standard LLC Takes $841,000 Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. HealthStream comprises approximately 0.8% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HealthStream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSTM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,222. The stock has a market cap of $676.21 million, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

