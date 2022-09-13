WeTrust (TRST) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $181,054.44 and $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,337.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00055077 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065431 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00075593 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

