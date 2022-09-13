Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Weyerhaeuser traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 182337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

