Wilder World Price Up 7.6% This Week (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $23.83 million and $849,281.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00820936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. The official website for Wilder World is www.wilderworld.com. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

