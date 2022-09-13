Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
