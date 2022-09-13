WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Down 3.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 284,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 798,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

