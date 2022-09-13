WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Stock Price Down 1%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 18,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 106,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03.
