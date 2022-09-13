Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 105.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

