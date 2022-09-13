Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.97.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $6.90 on Tuesday, hitting $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.68 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.