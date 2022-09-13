WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. 330,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.10. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 164,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,075.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

