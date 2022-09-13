Xponance Inc. Acquires 9,742 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,974.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $59,891.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,893 shares of company stock worth $5,886,628. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 4.8 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. 39,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,582. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.