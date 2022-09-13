Xponance Inc. Acquires 981 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in DocuSign by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 42.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 174.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

DocuSign Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

