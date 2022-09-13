Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 160.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.69. 4,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,261. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

