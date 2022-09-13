Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of UDR by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of UDR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $5,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 68,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,641. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

