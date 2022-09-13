Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $11.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.63. 60,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,024. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.