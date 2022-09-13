Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after acquiring an additional 832,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

