Xponance Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $178,319,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $93,530,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 7.9 %

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 132,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

