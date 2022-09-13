Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,021 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.25. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

