Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,723 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.92. 47,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,935. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

