Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,019,000 after buying an additional 191,911 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. 128,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

