Xponance Inc. Sells 2,972 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 68,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,635. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

