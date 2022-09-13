Xponance Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.47. 29,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,386. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

