YENTEN Achieves Market Cap of $55,609.36 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $55,609.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YENTEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

