Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 71,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,097,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $586.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Yext by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Yext by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Yext by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Yext by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 110,069 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

