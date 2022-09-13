Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Up 1.7%

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.33. 60,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,264,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Yum China Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Yum China

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10,461.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922,123 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

