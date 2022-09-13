Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in August

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the August 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Z Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of YAHOY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. 159,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.02. Z has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Get Z alerts:

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Z had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Z will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Z

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.