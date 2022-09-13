Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €26.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Zalando from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.94.

ZLNDY opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. Zalando has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.14, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

