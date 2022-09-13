Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Zealand Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

