Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $426,330.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065395 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

